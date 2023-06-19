Watch CBS News
Local News

Seen on KDKA: June 18-24

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

First Energy issues reminder to the public over outdoor activity hazards

With summer around the corner, the company is reminding to use caution around powerlines.

When doing things like flying kites or drones, hauling boats, or climbing trees, be aware of the powerlines around you.

FirstEnergy offers foil balloon safety tips by FirstEnergy on YouTube

For more information, click here.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 2:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.