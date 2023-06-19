Seen on KDKA: June 18-24
First Energy issues reminder to the public over outdoor activity hazards
With summer around the corner, the company is reminding to use caution around powerlines.
When doing things like flying kites or drones, hauling boats, or climbing trees, be aware of the powerlines around you.
