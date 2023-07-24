Watch CBS News
Seen on KDKA: July 24-30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.  

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh is asking for your help. They're looking for donations of school supplies. The group is collecting the supplies to hand them out to local families during National Night Out events on August 1. They need supplies for all ages and grades. They've set up an Amazon wish list, which you can find here. You can also drop supplies off at their office on Centre Avenue.

July 24, 2023

