Seen on KDKA: July 24-30

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh is asking for your help. They're looking for donations of school supplies. The group is collecting the supplies to hand them out to local families during National Night Out events on August 1. They need supplies for all ages and grades. They've set up an Amazon wish list, which you can find here. You can also drop supplies off at their office on Centre Avenue.