Watch CBS News
Local News

Seen On KDKA: July 22-28

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Clementine Blackham's Replenishment Blood Drive

You can donate blood to help a toddler with a rare gene mutation. Clementine Blackham got a life-saving bone marrow transplant last year, and now, she needs blood. Click this link for donation details.

Mars Area School District Job Fair for Paraprofessionals

The Mars Area School District is hosting a job fair for paraprofessionals. It's happening from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m on Tuesday, July 23. Click here for the details.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.