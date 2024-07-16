Seen On KDKA: July 15-21

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.  

Free admission to Carnegie Museum of Art

There's free admission and outdoor performances at the Carnegie Museum of Art on Saturday, July 20.  

"Summer Exhibitions Celebrations" happens from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.  In the outdoor Sculpture Court, Squonk will lead guests in creating musical instruments out of everyday materials, culminating in a musical parade. 

If you register in advance, you can also get free admission inside the museum.  

