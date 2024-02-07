Watch CBS News
Seen on KDKA: Feb. 4-10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.  

ATI hosting two hiring events

The company is looking for production workers and maintenance technicians for Monaca and Oakdale technicians.

For the Monaca location, click here.

For the Oakdale location, click here.

Rizo-Lopez Foods Recall

A listeria outbreak in several states has led to a recall of several Rizo-Lopez food products. 

The company is recalling cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under a variety of brand names. 

Consumers are being asked to check their fridges and freezers and throw any of them out. 

More information on the recall can be found on the FDA website

Viva Raw Pet Food Recall

Pet owners should check their pet food stash as Viva Raw is recalling a lot of duck for dogs and cats due to listeria and salmonella concerns. 

The company contacted consumers via email regarding the recall. 

You can learn more on Viva Raw's website at this link

First published on February 7, 2024 / 7:46 AM EST

