Seen on KDKA: Feb. 19-25

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Part of Mt. Troy Road to close on March 4

A portion of Mt. Troy Road is going to close on March 4. The closure will be between 3217 Mt. Troy Road to Gardenview Drive in Reserve Twp. Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced detours for buses while the street is closed. You can find the detour information, as well as the temporarily discontinued bus routes at this link.

February 19, 2024

