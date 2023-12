PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Berkshire Blanket and Home Company Recall:

Berkshire is recalling more than 29,000 heated throws and blankets, saying they could overheat and cause fires, or burn you. These were sold under L.L. Bean and Berkshire brands nationwide through October. For more, go to this link.