Seen On KDKA: Aug. 7-13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

McKees Rocks Bridge westbound ramp closure begins Aug. 7

The McKees Rocks Bridge on-ramp from Helen Street will be closed through early September. The off-ramp to Helen Street has already closed through early October.

More details on the closure, which is part of a $22 million project, and the detours can be found here

