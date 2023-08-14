Seen On KDKA: Aug. 14-20

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Find links below to more information for stories seen on KDKA-TV News.

Permits available for Pennsylvania's Deer Management Assistance Program

Hunters can get antlerless deer tags for some state game lands for the season.

To track the sales and buy permits and licenses, click here.

Allegheny Co. Health Department hosting overdose prevention pop-up events

Each pop-up event will be held throughout the county with free Narcan and other materials for distribution.

Tuesday, August 15th - 12p-4p - Homewood - Unity SRO-7119 Hamilton Ave 15208

Thursday, August 24th - 10a-1p - Braddock - 420 Braddock Ave 15104

Wednesday, September 6th - 12p-4p - Downtown- Market Square 15219

Tuesday, September 12th - 12p-4p - McKeesport - Kelly Park 6th and Walnut St. 15132

Thursday, September 21st - 12p-4p -Brighton - TBA

Thursday, September 28th - 12p-4p - Northside - The Elks 400 Cedar Ave. 15212

Tuesday, October 3rd - 12p-4p - Stowetownship/McKees Rocks - Meyers Ridge 901 Gray St. 15136

Wednesday, October 11th - 12p-4p - Wilkinsburg - Harold Young Sr. Parklet 739 Penn Ave. 15221

Tuesday, October 17th - 12p-4p - Edgewood Shopping Center- 1789 South Braddock Avenue 15218- STILL PENDING

Friday, October 20th - 12-4p - Mt. Oliver - Clocktower on Brownsville & Hays Rd. 15210

Wednesday October 25th -12p-4p - Homewood TBA