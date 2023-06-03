See a strawberry moon in a unique way

Watch CBS News
By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Here is some cool news for stargazers. 

There will be a strawberry moon on Saturday night. That's what the first full moon of the summer or last one of the spring is oftentimes called. 

Venture Outdoors will be offering a unique way to experience it at North Park. They'll lead a group of kayakers across the lake after sunset tonight for a spectacular view. 

Tickets are required and can be found by clicking here.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 4:16 PM

