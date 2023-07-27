Watch CBS News
Local News

Security guard recovering after being stabbed by brother while at work

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man stabs brother in Neshannock Township
Man stabs brother in Neshannock Township 00:21

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A security guard is recovering the morning after police said his brother attacked him while he was on the job. 

The guard was working at the Social Security office in Neshannock Township when his brother, Glenn Samuels Jr., stabbed him in the head. 

Police then arrested Samuels as he walked away from the shopping plaza on Wilmington Road. 

He is charged with aggravated assault. 

First published on July 27, 2023 / 4:55 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.