Security guard recovering after being stabbed by brother while at work

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A security guard is recovering the morning after police said his brother attacked him while he was on the job.

The guard was working at the Social Security office in Neshannock Township when his brother, Glenn Samuels Jr., stabbed him in the head.

Police then arrested Samuels as he walked away from the shopping plaza on Wilmington Road.

He is charged with aggravated assault.