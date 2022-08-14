Watch CBS News
Security guard helps detain suspected shooter on South Side, victim in critical condition

By Bryant Reed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There was more violence on the South Side on Saturday night.

A person is struggling to survive after they were shot and a suspect is in custody thanks to a security guard who was on duty at the time.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, they were alerted to a shooting on Roland Way.

Once they arrived, they found that the security guard had detained an armed individual not far from the scene of the shooting.

Officers then found the victim a block away on 12th and Sarah streets.

They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police tell KDKA that the investigation is ongoing.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on August 14, 2022 / 6:56 AM

