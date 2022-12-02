Watch CBS News
Secret Service investigating cashing of counterfeit bills at Live! Casino in Greensburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Secret Service is investigating a case of counterfeit bills that were cashed at the Live Casino! in Greensburgh.

State Police were called on Tuesday to investigate the report of seven counterfeit bills.

Casino security said the bank had taken the bills and returned them to the casino after realizing they were fake. 

