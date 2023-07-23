Watch CBS News
Second round of antlerless deer licenses go on sale Monday morning

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning tomorrow, the second round of antlerless deer licenses will go on sale. 

You can get them anywhere hunting licenses are sold, including online, beginning at 8 a.m. 

To avoid long limes, the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission said hunters can check how many licenses are available on their website at this link

