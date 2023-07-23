Second round of antlerless deer licenses go on sale Monday morning
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning tomorrow, the second round of antlerless deer licenses will go on sale.
You can get them anywhere hunting licenses are sold, including online, beginning at 8 a.m.
To avoid long limes, the Pennsylvania Gaming Commission said hunters can check how many licenses are available on their website at this link.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.