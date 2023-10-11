Second-largest Powerball jackpot of $1.73 billion set for Wednesday night drawing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than $1.7 billion is up for grabs in the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history Wednesday night. Throughout the day, community members went to Dave's BP in Pittsburgh's Summer Hill neighborhood, where they know a thing or two about selling winning tickets.

Powerball fever is here, with big bucks on the line, which Pittsburgh-native Clyde Chafer hopes to take home.

"I want to win, that's what it's about," Chafer said.

He's not someone who plays the lottery all the time, but decided to take his chances and pick up a ticket from Dave's BP off of Evergreen Road.

"If a billion's on the line, I'll buy a ticket, if $500 million's on the line," Chafer said.

Dave Brogan, the owner of the BP gas station, said Powerball-mania isn't exactly the same as it once was.

"I think there's a little bit of fatigue. I think it used to be like the jackpots never gone up this high and now they always get up this high," Brogan said.

It seems every year the Powerball sets another jackpot record. The largest prize came last November at a little more than $2-billion.

"I think at some point people will just be like well, this is just the norm, as opposed to before it was like this really exciting thing," Brogan said.

To reach Wednesday's top prize it took 35 consecutive drawings without a big winner. In fact, it marks the first time in the game's history that three back-to-back jackpots reached billion-dollar prizes.

"I just say my prayers in the morning," Chafer said.

Not to burst any bubbles, the odds of winning are one-in-292.2 million. However, Chafer is crossing his fingers, as he thinks about how he'd spend the money.

"I know my kids aren't going to have to work again. I know I won't be working anymore, and you know, some friends of mine will reap the benefits, and you know, and I'd give some to some charities," Chafer said.

If you take the cash option, you'll get nearly $760-million before taxes, which is still a good deal.

In December 2022, Dave's BP sold a $2-million winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket with Quick Cash.