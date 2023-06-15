Second eaglet in Hays nest fledges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The second eaglet has fledged the nest!

Just after 8:30 this morning, "H20" at 80 days old took flight.

The age range for eaglets to fledge the nest is anywhere between 70-100 days old with 80-85 days old being the most common.

While H20 did take flight this morning, it doesn't mean they're leaving for good. Eaglets usually remain in the area of the nest for several weeks.

You can follow the eaglets' journey 24/7 on the bald eagle cam here.