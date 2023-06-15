Watch CBS News
Local News

Second eaglet in Hays nest fledges

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The second eaglet has fledged the nest! 

Just after 8:30 this morning, "H20" at 80 days old took flight. 

The age range for eaglets to fledge the nest is anywhere between 70-100 days old with 80-85 days old being the most common. 

While H20 did take flight this morning, it doesn't mean they're leaving for good. Eaglets usually remain in the area of the nest for several weeks. 

Pittsburgh Hays Bald Eagle Camera Live Stream **TWO FLEDGES!!** by PixCams on YouTube

You can follow the eaglets' journey 24/7 on the bald eagle cam here

First published on June 15, 2023 / 11:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.