Second eaglet hatches in Hays Bald Eagle Nest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The second of two eaglets has hatched in the Hays Bald Eagle Nest.

The second eaglet hatched just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

WATCH: Clip of the second eaglet making its way out

Pittsburgh Hays Bald Eagle Camera Live Stream **ONE EAGLET AND A HATCH IN PROGRESS** by PixCams on YouTube

The eagles laid two eggs, one on Feb. 17, 2023, and another on Feb. 20.

Eggs usually take between 35-38 days to hatch, and this timeline coincides with the hatchings of Pittsburgh's newest eaglets. 

You can always watch the Hays Bald Eagle Cam, 24/7, right here on KDKA at this link!

First published on March 28, 2023 / 7:15 AM

