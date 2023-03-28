Second eaglet hatches in Hays Bald Eagle Nest

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The second of two eaglets has hatched in the Hays Bald Eagle Nest.

The second eaglet hatched just after 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

WATCH: Clip of the second eaglet making its way out

The eagles laid two eggs, one on Feb. 17, 2023, and another on Feb. 20.

Eggs usually take between 35-38 days to hatch, and this timeline coincides with the hatchings of Pittsburgh's newest eaglets.

You can always watch the Hays Bald Eagle Cam, 24/7, right here on KDKA at this link!