For almost 20 years, Second Chance Equine Association in Westmoreland County has saved horses

HUNKER, Pa. (KDKA) -- At the Second Chance Equine Association, their work with abused and neglected horses is never done.

What started as an idea in a bar between friends to save one troubled horse back in the early 2000s has now turned into a well-established 501(c)(3) charity that has rescued, rehabilitated and saved over 200 of these animals.

They save horses like Zeke, who was so abused before coming to Second Chance this summer that he struggled to let people near him. But now after working with folks like Scott Downs, Second Chance's vice president, Zeke, like the horses that came before him, is making huge strides.

"Horses are souls, just like you and I, just a different species," Downs said. "These horses are so appreciative, they are honest, and they just want to get along. They want peace. And when you work with them, there is just something magical about it."

Downs says every horse they foster is different and they all have their own personalities and trauma. He says many would be killed if Second Chance didn't agree to take them in. But one by one, he says they find their way back to have a second lease on life and the eventual placement into a forever home.

While Zeke is currently the only horse Second Chance is working with, they have the ability to work with more.

Currently the organization is looking to expand its farm and build an equestrian arena on their property to not only continue working with horses but with people and other nonprofits.

"The veterans and therapeutic riding," said Downs. "But not only that, we want to put on our clinics so we can educate. Right now, we do it off-site. But we'll have clinics, and you bring your horse, and we will throw you through the basics and show you how to improve and enhance that experience."

If you would like to get involved, volunteer or donate to the Second Chance Equine Association and help these horses have a better life, click here to learn more.