CDC clears way for adults over the age of 50 to get second booster shot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is still a lot of confusion over the second booster.

The FDA signed off on it last month, but we're hearing many of you still aren't sure if you should get it.

The upside to the second booster is uncertain. But doctors said a modest and temporary boost is better than none. The CDC recommends adults over the age of 50 or anyone over the age of 12 who is immunocompromised gets it.

Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher, an Allegheny Health Network family medicine physician, said, "The older you are, the more benefit you'll get from getting the booster."

For healthy people in the 50-60 age range, Crawford-Faucher said the booster can't hurt. But she can't say how much it'll help. She suggests waiting until the fall when perhaps a new variant takes over. She said it is a personal judgment call.

Dr. Crawford-Faucher added that getting this fourth shot would not preclude a person from getting a possible fifth shot in the fall. She said that there are no known side effects from getting multiple boosters.

"The virus is changing with these variants," she said. "The vaccine hasn't changed yet. But that's in the works so that hopefully, say in the fall, they'll be an updated vaccine that will cover more of the variants. So, theoretically, it will give us longer-lasting effects," said Dr. Crawford-Roucher.

Regardless of the CDC's recommendation, some people feel it's just not for them.

"I'm just over it. I just want to move on with my life," said Karen Orosz from McCandless.

Crawford-Faucher said you have to wait four months between the two boosters.