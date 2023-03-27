Second annual veterans event takes place in McKees Rocks
McKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - Sunday was the second annual Veteran's Support Day in McKees Rocks.
It was a celebration with the sole purpose of thanking veterans from all around Pittsburgh.
This year, former Steelers player Rocky Bleier, who served in the Vietnam War, was a speaker at the event and said it's special to be able to gather with other veterans in the city who have served our country.
"It's a sense of who we are in southwestern Pennsylvania. Blue-collar, hardworking people that believe in what they do, but more importantly, there's a sense of who they are serving their country," Bleier said.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.