Second annual veterans event takes place in McKees Rocks

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) - Sunday was the second annual Veteran's Support Day in McKees Rocks.

It was a celebration with the sole purpose of thanking veterans from all around Pittsburgh.

This year, former Steelers player Rocky Bleier, who served in the Vietnam War, was a speaker at the event and said it's special to be able to gather with other veterans in the city who have served our country.

"It's a sense of who we are in southwestern Pennsylvania. Blue-collar, hardworking people that believe in what they do, but more importantly, there's a sense of who they are serving their country," Bleier said.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.