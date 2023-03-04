Seasonal skincare: Even without the sun, SPF and other treatments keep from dry skin

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're experiencing dry skin this winter, you're certainly not alone as it happens to many.

Dr. Amy Kassouf said signs include flakiness, tightness, and cracked skin.

So, what can be done to help treat the issue?

She said to avoid watery moisturizers because they dry too fast and don't offer much soothing relief.

Instead, she recommended sticking with those on the richer side that create a thicker barrier on the skin.

That doesn't mean you need to buy expensive name-brand lotions, either.

In some cases, she said people with eczema and other skin diseases could just use a basic food-grade oil.

"A little olive oil, a little coconut oil, you know when you're still a little bit warm in the shower, a little bit hydrated, you put that little bit of oil, no preservatives, no fragrances, nothing else, right on the skin and it locks in that moisture, that's probably the best," she said.

As far as cleansers go, make sure it's a foaming cleanser because those do a better job of removing impurities.

And just because it doesn't seem very sunny out during the winter - don't forget SPF because people are at risk for skin cancer, regardless of season.