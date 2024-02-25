Search continues for Jayshawn Fountain, 1 year after he went missing

WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The search continues one year after a young man went missing from Wilkins Township. As his disappearance is featured nationwide by People Magazine, his family is speaking out.

The pain is still there, but it's not as strong for Tonya King, 12 months after her nephew went missing.

"It was really intense pain when it first happened," King said. "At one time, every time I would leave the house or get on the bus, he would be in my mind."

It was Feb. 24, 2023, a Friday. Jayshawn Fountain, 17 years old at the time, had just finished his school day at Propel in Braddock Hills, where he was only going for a month when King received an email from his English teacher that said he hadn't completed an assignment. She gave him a call.

"'Okay, Jayshawn, meet me at the Starbucks so you can complete the assignment.' He said, 'Okay.' Hung up, and that was it," King said.

About an hour went by, and Fountain never showed up at this bus stop at William Penn and Kingston or walked into the Starbucks.

King also texted him but never got a response, and filed a missing persons report with Wilkins Township police.

"[Wilkins police say,] 'Oh, it's strange you called because Wilkinsburg found a bag on some steps on Pitt Street, a vacant abandoned house,'" King said.

Inside that bag were his cell phone and laptop.

Police quickly put out a poster showing Fountain on a Port Authority bus.

Now, one year later, still no word of him.

However, to help, King is in touch with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Fountain's photo was also included in a People Magazine article.

King said Fountain was on the autism spectrum, a good kid who would be graduating from high school this spring.

"I don't want anything bad to happen to him," King said.

She's hopeful and prays he'll return soon.

"Come home. Miss you. Love you, love you. A bright future ahead," King said. "You're only 18, bright future ahead."

Allegheny County police told KDKA-TV the investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information about Fountain's disappearance, call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.