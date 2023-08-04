Seahawk and Kai, California sea lions sing the song of their people at the Pittsburgh Zoo

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A sea lion duo of father and son at the Pittsburgh zoo were caught on video singing the song of their people!

The zoo shared a fun video on social media showing the size difference between Seahawk and his son, Kai.

Check out the size comparison between baby Kai and his father, Seahawk! (Sound up to hear some Seahawk vocals.) pic.twitter.com/DJKEYd5OZz — Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium (@PghZoo) August 3, 2023

They are California sea lions.

Males can grow to be almost nine feet long and weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

Kai was born on June 16 and is already showing off for visitors at the zoo.