Seahawk and Kai, California sea lions sing the song of their people at the Pittsburgh Zoo
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A sea lion duo of father and son at the Pittsburgh zoo were caught on video singing the song of their people!
The zoo shared a fun video on social media showing the size difference between Seahawk and his son, Kai.
They are California sea lions.
Males can grow to be almost nine feet long and weigh more than 1,000 pounds.
Kai was born on June 16 and is already showing off for visitors at the zoo.
