Scratch-off worth $5 million sold in Washington County

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A scratch-off lottery player is waking up today $5 million richer!

A Five Million Fabulous Fortune ticket was sold at the Meadows Race Track and Casino in Washington worth $5 million.

The game is a $50 ticket with a top prize of just that - $5 million.

Because they sold the ticket, the Meadows will get a $10,000 from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Scratch-off winners have one year from the game's end-sale date to claim their prize.