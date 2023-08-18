Watch CBS News
Scratch-off worth $5 million sold in Washington County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A scratch-off lottery player is waking up today $5 million richer! 

A Five Million Fabulous Fortune ticket was sold at the Meadows Race Track and Casino in Washington worth $5 million. 

The game is a $50 ticket with a top prize of just that - $5 million. 

Because they sold the ticket, the Meadows will get a $10,000 from the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

Scratch-off winners have one year from the game's end-sale date to claim their prize. 

First published on August 18, 2023 / 10:06 AM

