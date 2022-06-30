Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million sold in Greene County

WAYNESBURG (KDKA) - One lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player in Greene County is a million dollars richer today.

A scratch-off ticket with a winning prize of $1 million was sold at the Sheetz on East Roy Furman Highway in Waynesburg.

The ticket was a $20 The Price Is Right game that has a top prize of $1 million.

Meanwhile, the Sheetz location also will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.