Scratch-off worth $3 million sold in Allegheny County

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Allegheny County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning My Three Million Scratch-Off was sold at the Shaler Shop 'n Save on Babcock Boulevard.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said scratch-offs are distributed at random, so it doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold until a prize has been claimed.

Scratch-off prizes expire a year from the game's end-sale date so the Pennsylvania Lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.