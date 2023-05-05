Scratch-off worth $3 million sold in Allegheny County
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Allegheny County.
The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning My Three Million Scratch-Off was sold at the Shaler Shop 'n Save on Babcock Boulevard.
The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The lottery said scratch-offs are distributed at random, so it doesn't know where winning tickets will be sold until a prize has been claimed.
Scratch-off prizes expire a year from the game's end-sale date so the Pennsylvania Lottery says winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call 1-800-692-7481.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.