Schwirian Farms crowdsourcing naming its first lamb of 2023

Schwirian Farms welcomes its first lamb of 2023

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) - A local farm is looking for your help in welcoming a new family member!

Schwiran Farms in Elizabeth, which host the Sunflower Festival, is celebrating the arrival of their first lamb of the season.

They are now taking name suggestions on their Facebook page and the name with the most likes will be the winner.

Right now, names like Snowflake, Snowball, and Sugar are in the lead.

You can submit your vote right here!