KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A school van crashed along the "S" bends this morning.

Around 10 a.m., the van left the southbound lanes of I-79 and crashed into the woods near Kennedy Township, right by the Neville Island Bridge.

No students were on board the van at the time of the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital and we're working to learn their condition.

