Former school van driver accused of sexually assaulting student with disabilities
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former school van driver is accused of sexually assaulting a student with disabilities who he was responsible for driving to and from school for years.
Pittsburgh police say 42-year-old Raymond West repeatedly harassed, touched and assaulted the 18-year-old victim.
Police say they received a ChildLine report about West back in 2022 and learned about the alleged incidents from the victim.
When police brought West in for an interview, he said he no longer drove a school van, then claimed the student had been inappropriate with him.
A warrant is out for West's arrest.
