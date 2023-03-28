Watch CBS News
Former school van driver accused of sexually assaulting student with disabilities

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A former school van driver is accused of sexually assaulting a student with disabilities who he was responsible for driving to and from school for years.

Pittsburgh police say 42-year-old Raymond West repeatedly harassed, touched and assaulted the 18-year-old victim.

Police say they received a ChildLine report about West back in 2022 and learned about the alleged incidents from the victim.

When police brought West in for an interview, he said he no longer drove a school van, then claimed the student had been inappropriate with him.

A warrant is out for West's arrest. 

