School van driver killed in North Versailles crash

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) -- A school van driver was killed in a crash in North Versailles Tuesday afternoon.

The 19-year-old driver of an SUV lost control while traveling west on East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard near the intersection of Braddock Avenue, crossed the median and crashed into the passenger van, police said in a press release on Wednesday.

The 65-year-old driver of the van, who was the only one inside, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, Allegheny County police said.

(Photo: KDKA/NewsChopper 2)

Police said the SUV driver and his 16-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and said they'll turn over their findings to the district attorney's office for review.

The school van driver hasn't been identified.