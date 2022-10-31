2 students injured in Fayette County school van crash

REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Two students were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school van in Fayette County.

The crash happened on Merrittstown Road in Redstone Township.

One other vehicle was involved in the crash.

Details are limited, and there's been no update on the condition of the two children injured.

