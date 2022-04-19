Watch CBS News

School van with students on board overturns in Fayette County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A school van overturned Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County.

Three students from Springfield Clifford N. Pritts Elementary School were on board when the van crashed on Mill Run Road in Stewart Township around 3:45.

First responders took one student to the hospital as a precaution. They also checked the driver out at the scene.

The other students were either released to their parents or driven to their guardians, said Connellsville Area School District Superintendent Joseph Bradley. The principal was also on scene to help the kids reunite with their parents.

The scene cleared about an hour later. The van was towed from the scene with damage to its front end.

