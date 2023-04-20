School bus crashes into building in West Mifflin
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A school bus has crashed into a building in West Mifflin.
Officials told KDKA the crash happened on Homestead Duquesne Road just before 3:30 Thursday afternoon.
No students were on the bus at the time of the accident, per police. The driver was being evaluated by EMS personnel.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story.
