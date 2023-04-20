Watch CBS News
Local News

School bus crashes into building in West Mifflin

/ CBS Pittsburgh

1 person hospitalized after school bus crashes into building in West Mifflin
1 person hospitalized after school bus crashes into building in West Mifflin 00:29

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A school bus has crashed into a building in West Mifflin.

Officials told KDKA the crash happened on Homestead Duquesne Road just before 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

No students were on the bus at the time of the accident, per police. The driver was being evaluated by EMS personnel.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 4:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.