1 person hospitalized after school bus crashes into building in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A school bus has crashed into a building in West Mifflin.

Officials told KDKA the crash happened on Homestead Duquesne Road just before 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

No students were on the bus at the time of the accident, per police. The driver was being evaluated by EMS personnel.

