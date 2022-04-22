Pennsylvania school board votes down plan to create Satan Club

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A proposed Satan Club at a high school in Pennsylvania was voted down this week.

The Northern York County School District board voted against approving the after-school program.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The club's co-founder said the group does not support worshipping satan or any religion. Instead, it teaches "rational and scientific" ways of thinking.

Some parents reportedly asked for the after-school program in response to the board's approval of a bible study group that will operate during school hours.