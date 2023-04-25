School board members aiming to make Pittsburgh Public Schools safer with new donation, grant money

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - School board members will decide what to do with a new donation offer and a large grant, which aims to make Pittsburgh Public Schools safer for students and staff.

Pittsburgh Public Schools is receiving a lot of assistance to improve security and safety in its schools, including a donation offer of metal detectors and a nearly $500,000 grant. But not everyone is happy about where the money could be going.

"We were down to 22 within the last two years, which is now down to 12, which is very concerning," said Nina Esposito-Visgitis, President of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers.

Esposito-Visgitis is concerned about the growing need for more school police officers, as the PPS has struggled to fill vacancies.

"We still have our security guards, but police officers do have a different level of training that makes people feel safe, and they are a great presence," she said.

PPS school board members have proposed to amend a $474,137 school safety and security grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

In a 4-to-3 vote last month, the board removed part of the grant proposal, around $27,000 that would've sent several security guards to the police academy to become school police officers.

"You're training your own people, our own security guards who know our students, know our school district to become a higher level of a school police officer which we think is great," Esposito-Visgitis said.

She's disappointed because now that money is slated for police dispatch equipment and three-day basic security personnel training. The school board will vote on the proposed changes on Wednesday night.

School board president, Sala Udin, did not want to comment before the board has a chance to talk it over.

"I hope they bring it back up and re-vote it, I'm really hoping they do that. I think it's very important. It would show they are listening to the teachers," Esposito-Visgitis said.

Also, on the agenda for Wednesday night, the Pittsburgh Pirates offered to donate 30 metal detectors and 30 divesting tables worth $253,410.

"That really is touching; I think that's great. Everyone has to be in on safety," she said.

Chief Operations Officer Michael McNamara has said the metal detectors would be added to schools that don't have one and replace older ones.

"I would love it if we didn't need any of this but as a mom, as an educator, as a union leader, I want our student and staff to be safe and we have to be smart," Esposito-Visgitis said.

Udin told the board will discuss and vote on whether to accept the Pirates' donation or not.

A district spokesperson said the district will not be commenting on the offered donation until after the board votes on Wednesday.

The legislative meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.