Surprise scholarship announcement gives boost to Steel Valley High School seniors

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — May 1 was National College Decision Day, which is when high school seniors had to decide on their next step.

Now, they're trying to figure out how to pay for it. But a surprise scholarship announcement gave a lot of kids a big boost toward that.

At a scholarship ceremony on Thursday, seniors from Steel Valley High School celebrated as they are on the verge of starting their future.

Richard Bazzy remembers that moment. He graduated from Steel Valley High School and went on to own Shults Ford car dealerships. He loves reading the applications for the scholarship he started.

"They're unfulfilled dreams with a promise of a wonderful future ahead of them," Bazzy said. "Learning and seeing these wonderful kids that apply and understanding that they have worked hard."

The scholarship was supposed to go to one student, but Bazzy decided to give each of the 19 kids who applied $5,000.

"I'm incredibly grateful," said Sydney McLauglin, one of the scholarship recipients.

"I'm very stressed about how to pay for college. I have some financial aid but not a full ride," said Riley Furrick. "My parents can't pay for the whole thing, and that's fine. But to receive so much, this is so much less stressful. This is life-changing."

Last year, Bazzy also planned to give out one scholarship, but he gave it to all 11 students who applied.

Bazzy hopes his gift will inspire the kids to do their best in college and give back when they grow up.