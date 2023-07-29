Schneider's Dairy closing Whitehall retail shop

WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) - Schneider's Dairy has announced it's shutting down its retail shop off Frank Street in Whitehall.

The company says it was a difficult decision, but they have run out of space for the facility's expansion and needed more room. Some lifelong customers stopped by the store to check it out one last time.

"It was always here; we grew up down the road. We would walk up, grab some candy, go down to the playground nearby, and we grew up, and we had kids that grew up with grandparents down the road, and they've been coming here since they were kids," Tim Nelis said.

If you want to stock up on Schneider's, Saturday is your last chance at this location.