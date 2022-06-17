Watch CBS News
Schneider Electric recalling 1.4 million electrical panels due to burn hazard

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This recall is something that affects nearly every single home.

Schneider Electric is recalling their electric panels.

They said there are threats of thermal burns and other fire hazards.

Anyone who has those panels is being advised not to use them.

The recalled circuit breaker boxes were manufactured between February 2020 and January 2022, with date codes between 200561 and 220233.

To learn next steps and how to stay safe, check out this link at the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

