Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.

The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.

It's time for our FREE annual Kickoff and Rib Festival, presented by @MillerLite.



Join us September 1-5 for a weekend full of good eats, music and more.



Details: https://t.co/fPxUEKuY2Z pic.twitter.com/p8B964S00m — Acrisure Stadium (@AcrisureStadium) August 22, 2022

The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.

On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.

Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:

Steelers Run and Walk

Happy Hour Street Party

Veteran's Place Cornhole Tournament

Various musical acts

Youth football clinics

Art Rooney Avenue Street Party

For a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.