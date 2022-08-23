Watch CBS News
Schedule set for 2022 Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Details and dates have been announced for this year's Kickoff & Rib Festival at Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore.

The Steelers announced the plans Monday for the annual festival that takes place on the North Shore.

The festivities will take place across Labor Day weekend, with the return of the Backyard Brawl between Pitt and WVU kicking off the events on Thursday, September 1 at 7 p.m.

On Friday night, the Clarks will perform at 9 p.m.

Starting on Saturday, September 3 and running through Monday, September 5, a number of other events will take place, including:

  • Steelers Run and Walk
  • Happy Hour Street Party
  • Veteran's Place Cornhole Tournament
  • Various musical acts
  • Youth football clinics
  • Art Rooney Avenue Street Party

For a full list of events with specific dates and times, click here.

First published on August 23, 2022 / 2:45 AM

