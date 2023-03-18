Watch CBS News
Scenic Fruit Company recalling frozen organic fruit due to Hepatitis risk

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Check your freezer - the Scenic Fruit Company is recalling frozen fruit due to a potential Hepatitis A contamination. 

One of the products recalled is the organic tropical fruit blend that's sold nationwide at Trader Joe's. 

Organic frozen strawberries sold under five different brand names at Costco and Aldi are also under recall. 

So far, five infections have been linked to the fruit. 

Customers are advised to throw away the fruit or return it to the store for a refund. 

