Scattered strong to severe storms call for a First Alert Weather Day in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today is a KDKA First Alert Weather Day with the focus on strong storms in the afternoon and evening and overnight for areas northwest.

There are a few showers possible this morning but the first round of potentially severe weather will be coming in from the southwest which could lead to flooding.

The second round will arrive around 10 p.m., damaging winds are the biggest threat with an isolated tornado not being ruled out mainly for areas northwest.

Conditions over the next 24 hours - June 5, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Pittsburgh and areas to the northwest are under a "marginal risk" for severe weather which is a 1 out of 5. Excessive rainfall outlook is also widespread.

Areas that could see severe weather today KDKA Weather Center

Highs will be near 80 today.

Thursday highs stay near 80 with a few stray thunderstorms possible but there will be more dry time.

We cool down Friday and for the weekend with highs in the low 70s.

There will be dry time through the start of the weekend but also the chance for a pop-up showers and thunderstorms each day.

7-day forecast: June 5, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

