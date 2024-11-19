Scammers in Westmoreland County posing as utility workers, targeting senior citizens

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) -- Fraudsters posing as utility workers tried to enter several homes last week in Youngwood, Westmoreland County.

Authorities want people to be on the lookout for imposters like this.

It all happened late last week. Two people posing as Westmoreland County municipal workers were allegedly going up to homes on South 8th Street in Youngwood, asking to be let in to search for leaks.

Matthew Junker, spokesperson for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County says while no one let these imposters in that they know of, it was clear these fake workers were targeting elderly homeowners.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we wanted to let the community know that if we are going to be present in their community, we are going to be carrying ID, we are going to be driving the logoed truck, and almost every time, we are going to arrange a visit ahead of time," said Junker.

Junker says the only time municipal workers would knock on a door unannounced is if there is a major utility issue, which would be apparent by several trucks and crews in the neighborhood. But he says, even then, it's good to verify.

"Always ask for identification," said Junker. "Most often, we will be wearing some piece of logoed uniform. Our trucks have logos on them, so there should be no doubt."

If someone claiming to be a utility worker comes to your door, ask questions. If you have any doubts, call 911.