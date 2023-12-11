Woman scammed out of tickets for father gets replacements thanks to Steelers Nation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman who tried to surprise her father, a veteran with hearing loss, with Steelers tickets but was scammed finally received some good news.

On Nov. 8, Misty Traska opened a package that was supposed to contain four tickets to the Steelers game against the Bengals on Dec. 23 at Acrisure Stadium. Instead, she was duped out of $500.

Don't trust strangers you meet online, even if at first they look legit. Traska learned that the hard way, but on Monday she was reminded that there is more good than bad in the world.

Within hours of the story airing over the weekend on KDKA-TV, multiple people came forward wanting to keep her dream and present alive. Angela D'Antonio was one of them.

"I saw that story and it said her dad is a veteran," she said. "And all my life, my dad has season tickets, so I would go to the games with him. So, I thought it would be so nice because I had so many special memories going with my dad."

Generous Pittsburgers made sure the special moment between father and daughter will still happen.

"If you put good in the universe, good comes back to you," Traska said. "For one bad person, there's a million good people. You just have to have the spirit, especially this time of year. It's Christmas."

Traska said that she can't say enough good things about Steelers fans. She got her four replacement tickets and plans to continue to push for stricter follow-up on payment sites. She says it's too easy for criminals to dupe people out of their hard-earned money.