Saxonburg community mourns loss of 12-year-old and grandfather killed in crash

SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - The Saxonburg community is mourning the loss of a youth football player who was killed in a crash Friday night.

At Knoch High School, there were many heavy hearts on Saturday. His football team, the Saxonburg Spartans, held a memorial.

It was a somber Saturday night as dozens remembered 12-year-old Zane Rupert.

The child and his 65-year-old grandfather, David Faulx, died in a two-vehicle crash Friday night after police say they crashed into a semi-truck head-on.

State police say they believe speeding was a factor.

On Saturday, family, friends, and fellow players remembered Zane, a youth football player for the Saxonburg Spartans.

Many gathered to share their condolences and remember No. 95.

The head of Saxonburg Spartans spoke on behalf of the community.

"The Spartans, our coaches, and Zane's teammates stand with the Rupert family. Our hearts go out to them," Dave Drane, president of the Saxonburg Spartans, said.

A tribute and a moment of silence was held at Knock High School, where senior Spartan football players and cheerleaders participated in a ceremony on the field.

His teammates and the cheerleaders gathered to share roses and sincere wishes to the family.

Rupert's parents and extended family walked across the football field with another teammate, wearing his number to honor Zane and his family.

The people of Saxonburg are grieving the loss of two of their own, one way too young and gone too soon.