Saving on gas if you're heading to Buffalo this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Gas prices in some areas have dipped below the $3 per gallon mark and John Shumway is here with what you need to know if you're heading to Buffalo for this weekend's Steelers game.

As of Wednesday morning, there are stations in Baden, Freeport, and Baldwin all selling gas below $3 per gallon and it's a trend in the right direction.

"There's three stations that we're tracking at $2.99 a gallon at a Sheetz, a Sunoco, and a BP," said Patrick De Haan, Head of Petrolium Analysis with GasBuddy.com.

De Haan says there a number of others that are getting close to dropping below the $3 mark.

"That's 41 cents below the average today in Pittsburgh, which is $3.41 per gallon," De Haan said.

De Haan says that with OPEC's price cut, expect prices at the pump to continue to inch down for a while.

When it comes to those who may be hitting the road to head to Buffalo for this coming weekend's Steelers game against the Bills, De Haan says that the prices generally speaking are the same, but you might want to plan a fuel stop between here and there.

"On the Indian Reservation in Irving, New York, gas prices are well below the $3 gallon mark," De Haan said. "In fact, it's good to have you stop in Irving where are the big Indian smoke shop is selling gasoline at $2.55 a gallon."

Several other stations in Irving are also in the $2.55 range and the reason for that is that on the Indian reservation, they are tax exempt.

Take a look at your gas gauge and make sure the 185 mile trip to Irving and fill up your way to the game and again on the way home.

When it comes to how much it will save you, it depends on what kind of vehicle you drive, but De Haan said that a calculator using a Ford Explorer came up with $11, around the cost of a beer at the game.