Saturday's weather makes it the best day to get outside this weekend in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Hello and happy 'Equal Day'!

What is Equal Day?

It's the day that you will see equal parts (or as close to it as you are going to get) of daylight and moonlight. The easiest way to explain it is that it is the day when your sunrise and sunset are as close to twelve hours apart as they're going to get.

Today's Pittsburgh sunrise happens at 7:30. Today's sunset occurs at 7:29.

By now you know that the unseasonably warm weather we saw to start the month is now over. Temps today won't be too bad though. I have highs hitting 59°.

That's a good ten degrees warmer than average for this time of the year. Morning lows dipped to the low 30s in most communities and that's a couple of degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

Today is going to be dry.

Rain chances return overnight.

A narrow band of rain will slide through around 2-5 on Sunday morning. We should see a calm sunrise on Sunday with light winds out of the northwest but winds will pick up by the end of the day. I have Sunday highs hitting 48 degrees. That'll likely be hit before noon with afternoon temperatures in the mid to low 40s. By the end of Sunday expect to see isolated snow showers along I-80 and to the north along with maybe in the Laurel Highlands, too.

Monday is going to be interesting with an afternoon snow chance.

Monday's snow should have very little in the way of an impact on area drivers with road surface temperatures so warm. The best chance for snow will occur on Monday afternoon with off-and-on snow mixed in with peaks of sunshine.

Snowfall totals should be around half an inch.

What's on the ground for more than five minutes will be little to none.

