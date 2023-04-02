Saturday's severe weather leads to road closures in several counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday's round of high winds and thunderstorms has caused several roads to be closed throughout many counties.

Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, and Indiana counties have at least one road closure that was brought on by Saturday's severe weather.

Armstrong County:

State Route 2007 from the intersection of US 422 – Benjamin Franklin Highway to the intersection of Lauster Road, and Red Mill Road in Kittanning Township.

State Route 2015 – Greenfield Drive/Campbell Run Road/Brick Church Road from the intersection of Garrett Road to Boarts Road, Kerr Road in Burrell Township.

PA 839 from the intersection of Upper Mudlic Road to McWilliams Road in Redbank Township.

Butler County

State Route 3002 Whitestown Road between the intersections of State Route 68 and Meridian Road in Butler Township.

State Route 3007 Meridian Road between the intersections of Whitestown Road and Buttercup Road in Butler Township.

State Route 3003 Plank Road between the intersections of Decatur Road and Dutchtown Village Road in Butler Township.

PA 228 eastbound and westbound between the intersections of Saxonburg Boulevard, Victory Road, and the connection for PA 228 E to 228 W, Saxonburg Boulevard-Glade Mill Road in Clinton Township.

State Route 3029 Dick Road between the intersections of Boy Scout Road and Whitestown Road in Connoquenessing Township.

Clarion County:

State Route 3014 Shannon Tipple Road between the intersection of Cherry Run Church Road and Mount Airy Road in Toby Township and PA 68 in Piney Township.

Indiana County

State Route 3035 Main Street/Old Route 119 between the intersection of Two Lick Drive and Spring Road in Center Township.

State Route 4006 Ambrose Road/Brady Road/Five Points Road between the intersection of Donahue Road and Cummings Road in Washington Township.

