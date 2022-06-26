'Saturday Night Market' returns to Market Square

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Saturday Night Market is back in Market Square.

For the next few months, Market Square will be turned into a pop-up shopping experience with different foods, arts and crafts vendors each week.

There will also be free weekly concerts.

One business owner said she's excited for her first year in the square.

"We like the atmosphere, we like that people come down and get out and give them a variety of things to shop," said Suzzie Jo Saavedra, owner of Get Waist by Suzzie Jo. "It broadens my networking for my business as far as meeting people and letting them know what I do. Hopefully, they'll support me."

You can see the full schedule for the Saturday Night Market on the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership website at this link.