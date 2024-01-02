Sara Innamorato making history, taking office as Allegheny County's first female County Executive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- History will be made in Allegheny County today as Sara Innamorato will become the first female to serve as County Executive.

Voters decided this past fall that Innamorato was the best fit for the county's highest position in a tight race, defeating Joe Rockey.

She's young at only 37 years old, but she's Pittsburgh born-and-raised and now she'll oversee thousands of employees and the county budget worth over $3 billion.

She may be young, but she's got experience.

To run for this position, she quit her job as a Pennsylvania state representative.

Innamorato's campaign focused on having a 'County for All,' but the question now is whether or not she can back up her campaign promises.

She posted on social media on Monday, asking people to take an Allegheny County Survey.

In the Innamorato Administration, the community’s priorities will be the County’s priorities - and to do that, we need to hear from all of you! Please take the All In Allegheny Community Survey & share it with others to take as well. https://t.co/zxYKRi669r pic.twitter.com/g2UuXzXGdW — Sara Innamorato (@Innamo) January 1, 2024

She says that the community's priorities will be the county's priorities and do that, she needs to hear from everyone.

As Innamorato heads into the office of County Executive, she'll face challenges and issues we're already seeing in the county including public safety problems,. homelessness, affordable housing, a lack of a county-wide property tax assessment in more than 10 years.