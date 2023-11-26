Watch CBS News
Santa makes his arrival in downtown Pittsburgh

By Garrett Behanna

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Santa Claus made his arrival in downtown Pittsburgh this week with the opening of his house at the Heinz Hall courtyard.

Families can visit Jolly Old Saint Nick for free with a donation to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

You'll also receive a keepsake photo of your visit.

Santa's house is open every day but Mondays and Tuesdays now through Dec. 23.

November 26, 2023

